Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II Inc (NASDAQ:CIIGU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,104,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $656,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in CIIG Capital Partners II in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,008,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CIIGU opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26. CIIG Capital Partners II Inc has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.71.

