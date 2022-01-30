Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $1,095,000.

Shares of DCRDU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.32.

