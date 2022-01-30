Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp (NASDAQ:DCRDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,102,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the third quarter worth about $5,964,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,090,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,357,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,090,000.

NASDAQ:DCRDU opened at $10.24 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition IV Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.32.

