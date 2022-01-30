Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases New Stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:MEOAU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,397,000.

NASDAQ MEOAU opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

