Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,235,591 SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,235,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,000. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 1.79% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPAQ. Antara Capital LP bought a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the second quarter worth about $685,000. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

