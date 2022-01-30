Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,800,000 Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG Corp (NASDAQ:FHLTU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at about $19,800,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at about $9,800,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at about $4,000,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Future Health ESG during the third quarter valued at about $113,000.

FHLTU stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. Future Health ESG Corp has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05.

