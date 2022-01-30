Weiss Asset Management LP Purchases Shares of 990,000 Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:OXACU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,138,000.

Shares of Oxbridge Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.37.

