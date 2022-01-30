Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) by 78.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,724,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757,174 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 3.11% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $571,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Assurance Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HAAC opened at $9.76 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $15.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Assurance Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.