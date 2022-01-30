Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Holdings in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 5.53% of Lefteris Acquisition worth $14,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

LFTR opened at $9.79 on Friday. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

