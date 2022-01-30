Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,175,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,903 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.34% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,782,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,160,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,582,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,118,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,175,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCRN opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCRN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Monday, November 1st. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

