Weiss Asset Management LP Raises Stock Position in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX)

Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,064,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,399 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned 4.10% of Pioneer Merger worth $20,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PACX. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Merger by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 59,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACX opened at $9.76 on Friday. Pioneer Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.90.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

