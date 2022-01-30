Weiss Asset Management LP Takes $12.53 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares in the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the second quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 142.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 928,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,492,000 after acquiring an additional 545,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at about $145,735,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $314.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $161.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $241.88 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $356.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.40.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

