Weiss Asset Management LP Takes Position in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU)

Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,485,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,924,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of CENAQ Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $502,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $3,015,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $6,111,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in CENAQ Energy during the third quarter worth $10,724,000.

Get CENAQ Energy alerts:

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21. CENAQ Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CENAQ Energy Corp (NASDAQ:CENQU).

Receive News & Ratings for CENAQ Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CENAQ Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.