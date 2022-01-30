Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Weiss Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $14,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,140,000 after purchasing an additional 28,132 shares in the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.80.

SWK opened at $171.93 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $166.43 and a one year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

