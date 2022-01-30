Weiss Asset Management LP Trims Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII)

Weiss Asset Management LP cut its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) by 38.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885,636 shares during the quarter. Churchill Capital Corp VII makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 1.78% of Churchill Capital Corp VII worth $29,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $363,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,145,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVII opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Churchill Capital Corp VII has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

