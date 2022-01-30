Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.09.

WERN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,714,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $518,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,618,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 55,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,973,000 after purchasing an additional 586,098 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,752,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Werner Enterprises by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,600,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,253,000 after purchasing an additional 236,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

WERN opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

