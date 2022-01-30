West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 46,297 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.30% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $95,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

WST stock opened at $393.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $422.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.73.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.