Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Update

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 103.6% from the December 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of HYI opened at $14.40 on Friday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.0945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.