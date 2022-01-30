Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the December 31st total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 34.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after acquiring an additional 26,291 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.3% in the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,357 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. 76,106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,779. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.0485 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

