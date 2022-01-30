Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the December 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 19,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE WEA opened at $13.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

