Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to post sales of $83.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $86.20 million and the lowest is $77.52 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $83.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year sales of $313.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $307.31 million to $316.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $367.70 million, with estimates ranging from $341.70 million to $410.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. The company has a market cap of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 83.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 235,992 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 107,414 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 18.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

