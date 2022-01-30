Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Holdings Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,430,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 108,507 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.32% of Weyerhaeuser worth $86,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 95.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $39.65 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $30.87 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WY. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

