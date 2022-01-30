Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,640,000 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the December 31st total of 10,980,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

Shares of NYSE:WPM remained flat at $$39.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,440. The firm has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 51.28%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,186,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707,871 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,056,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,488,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,227 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

