WhiteCoin Price Down 5.3% This Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001488 BTC on popular exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $419.76 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015878 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004163 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001564 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

