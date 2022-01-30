Whiteheart Trading Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be purchased for about $319.84 or 0.00846952 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Whiteheart has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $70,384.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

