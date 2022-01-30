Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 510,100 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the December 31st total of 773,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Willdan Group news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $56,813.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 15,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $666,762.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,373. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Willdan Group by 106,833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Willdan Group during the 3rd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Willdan Group by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of WLDN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $400.65 million, a PE ratio of -32.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.59. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $54.99.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.33 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

