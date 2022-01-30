Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 304.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 124,724 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma comprises about 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Williams-Sonoma worth $29,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 14,162.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 103,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after buying an additional 103,245 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 5.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 60.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 6.8% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.14.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $3,978,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $154.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.07 and a 52 week high of $223.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.16.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

