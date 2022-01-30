WINk Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $433.71 Million (WIN)

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 30th. One WINk coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, WINk has traded flat against the dollar. WINk has a market capitalization of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00009636 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00008174 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.54 or 0.00466529 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars.

