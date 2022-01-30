WINkLink Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (WIN)

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. During the last week, WINkLink has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. WINkLink has a market capitalization of $285.18 million and approximately $165.97 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About WINkLink

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,035,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

