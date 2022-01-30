WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.39 Million

Brokerages expect WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) to post sales of $51.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for WM Technology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $51.00 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that WM Technology will report full year sales of $190.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $191.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $253.25 million, with estimates ranging from $247.00 million to $258.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for WM Technology.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WM Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MAPS stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

