WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAPS. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $4.50. 419,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,568. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85. WM Technology has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. Analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAPS. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 822.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. 28.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

