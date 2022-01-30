Wolf Safe Poor People (WSPP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.37 Million

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolf Safe Poor People has a market cap of $1.37 million and $23,730.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wolf Safe Poor People alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

About Wolf Safe Poor People

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

Buying and Selling Wolf Safe Poor People

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wolf Safe Poor People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wolf Safe Poor People should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wolf Safe Poor People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wolf Safe Poor People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wolf Safe Poor People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.