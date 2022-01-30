WOO Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $23.80 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 30th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WOO Network has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. WOO Network has a market cap of $527.59 million and approximately $23.80 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00046389 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00109275 BTC.

About WOO Network

WOO Network (CRYPTO:WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,990,413,144 coins and its circulating supply is 883,192,868 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

WOO Network Coin Trading

