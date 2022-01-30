Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $0.0646 on Exchanges

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0646 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $519,202.85 and approximately $719.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,124.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.11 or 0.06838449 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $108.78 or 0.00285340 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.87 or 0.00768207 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010366 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.85 or 0.00390439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00237860 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

