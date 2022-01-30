Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, an increase of 93.2% from the December 31st total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE WF traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $36.22. 5,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,217. Woori Financial Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 16.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woori Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

