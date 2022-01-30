World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,720 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of World Fuel Services worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of World Fuel Services during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in World Fuel Services by 40.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after purchasing an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.2% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INT stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $29.89.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.81%.

INT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America upgraded World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

