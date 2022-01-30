WOWswap Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (WOW)

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. Over the last week, WOWswap has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be bought for $7.72 or 0.00020247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $44,101.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00047926 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.45 or 0.06784255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,962.38 or 0.99575159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00050827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00052255 BTC.

WOWswap Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 542,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

