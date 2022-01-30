Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $235.54 on Exchanges (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WG0) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for about $235.54 or 0.00624867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $452,470.11 and approximately $12,919.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

