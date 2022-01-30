Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 11.7% Over Last Week

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. Wrapped NXM has a market capitalization of $58.22 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for approximately $34.72 or 0.00091388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00045474 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00108703 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM (CRYPTO:WNXM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

