X World Games (XWG) Price Hits $0.0765 on Top Exchanges

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. X World Games has a total market cap of $91.80 million and $1.92 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, X World Games has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One X World Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00049019 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,595.32 or 0.06837636 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,908.46 or 0.99873653 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00052726 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00054075 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

X World Games Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,997 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

Buying and Selling X World Games

