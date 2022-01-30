X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.34.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,719,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,302 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after purchasing an additional 225,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 897,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after purchasing an additional 161,039 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,256,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

