X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 430,900 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 869,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $48.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.34.
X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices
Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.