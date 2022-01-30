Xend Finance Trading Down 9% Over Last Week (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Xend Finance has a market cap of $8.11 million and approximately $262,694.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,256,885 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

