Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of XBIO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 511.13%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
About Xenetic Biosciences
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
