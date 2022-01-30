Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the December 31st total of 140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of XBIO opened at $0.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.47.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 511.13%. The business had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XBIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 418,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 277,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

