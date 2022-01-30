XMON Achieves Market Cap of $55.22 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. XMON has a total market cap of $55.22 million and $398,982.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $36,938.17 or 0.97994180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047727 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.65 or 0.06771988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,590.29 or 0.99724197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00051108 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00052244 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

