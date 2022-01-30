XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XPAC Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:XPAXU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the December 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ XPAXU opened at $9.75 on Friday. XPAC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for XPAC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPAC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.