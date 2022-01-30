XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.29% of XPO Logistics worth $26,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.54.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

