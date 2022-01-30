xRhodium (XRC) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 30th. One xRhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 40.8% higher against the dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $2,066.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001507 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.07 or 0.00264205 BTC.

xRhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

