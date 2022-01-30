XSGD Hits Market Cap of $206.58 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One XSGD coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001980 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $206.58 million and $739,692.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047274 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.87 or 0.06729215 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,964.27 or 0.99981444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00050881 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052187 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 293,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 282,132,457 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

