XTRABYTES (XBY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.00

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. XTRABYTES has a total market cap of $162,843.59 and approximately $3.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00129391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00182841 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00028049 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (CRYPTO:XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the exchanges listed above.

