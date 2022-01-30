Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Xylem worth $41,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 18.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth about $2,144,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total transaction of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE XYL opened at $101.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.55. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

